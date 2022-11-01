 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico County police arrest 8 in online prostitution sting

Henrico County police said eight people have been arrested for recruiting women over the internet to join the commercial sex trade or for prostitution.

The arrests were made during a operation by the Vice Investigations Team from Oct. 17 to Friday, police said. 

Charged with solicitation for prostitution are Nathan Kisaakye, 34, of Richmond; Anastacios Paulidis, 43, of Hanover County; Brian Alger, 38, of Charlotte Court; and Joshua Brooks, 35; Hiral Kumr, 34; and Ethan Sherry, 24, all of Henrico County.

Charged with commercial sex trafficking are Ulysses Stovall, 34, of Henrico County, and Lawrence Oliver Taylor III, 30, of Prince George County.

