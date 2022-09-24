Henrico County Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Henrico County Police have identified the victim of a homicide that occurred Friday night.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting near a convenience store.
Police were told a man was shot. Jonathan O. Fitzgerald, 40, of Richmond, died at the scene from his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit P3Tips.com.
