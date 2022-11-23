Henrico County police release images of armed robbery suspects

Henrico County police are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman who they say were involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store.

Police responded to the store in the 11400 block of West Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

"A male and female suspect walked into the store and robbed the clerk of cash. The male suspect displayed a firearm, and both subjects fled the store on foot toward the rear of the business," police said in a statement.