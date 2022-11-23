 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with An Achievable Dream who will sponsor 3,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Henrico County police release images of armed robbery suspects

  • 0

Holiday weather update; Winter weather forecast; RPS votes for school name change

Henrico County police are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman who they say were involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store. 

Police responded to the store in the 11400 block of West Broad Street at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Henrico

Henrico County police on Wednesday released images related to an armed robbery in the 1400 block of West Broad Street. 

"A male and female suspect walked into the store and robbed the clerk of cash. The male suspect displayed a firearm, and both subjects fled the store on foot toward the rear of the business," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Related to this story

UPDATE: Witness says employee at Chesapeake Walmart fired on co-workers in break room, killing six

UPDATE: Witness says employee at Chesapeake Walmart fired on co-workers in break room, killing six

A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

» Youngkin on Walmart shooting: 'Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities'

»  Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee

» At least 6 killed in Walmart shooting

» Photos: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting

 
 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘I needed to save my family’: Veteran who helped subdue Colorado shooter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News