Henrico County Supervisors hold budget public hearing three weeks ahead of an anticipated approval

A handful of Henrico County residents spoke about the proposed budget and tax relief programs at a public hearing Tuesday evening.

While some residents had concerns over increased real estate assessments, a couple of Richmond-area nonprofits, Community Brain Injury Services and Caritas, thanked the county for its continued funding.

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors received a $1.06 billion proposed general fund budget and a recommended $178.2 million capital improvement program budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1.

“This year’s budget focuses on several core themes: real estate tax relief, a 5% increase in base pay for full-time employees, fully funding our public school system and education for our students, expanding public safety and youth services, promoting economic development and environmental sustainability and improving and maintaining our county infrastructure,” said Sheila Minor, the county’s director of finance, at Tuesday’s public hearing.

Henrico resident John Owens advocated for a park-and-ride facility in the Willow Lawn area of the county. The park and ride is a priority for the county.

“Your thoughts mirror the county’s thoughts for needing that park and ride spot,” Supervisor Dan Schmitt said Tuesday. “It would benefit the residents like yourself and benefit businesses around there.”

The proposed budget fully funds transportation.

Supervisors and county employees spent the majority of last week in marathon-long budget work sessions, going through every aspect of the proposal.

Henrico’s proposed spending plan includes a 5% paycheck bump for all 10,000 county government and school division employees. Coupled with the anticipated increased pay, the proposed budget looks to hire 84 new teaching positions, 22 police officers and 11 firefighters.

The proposed budget looks to fully fund Henrico County Public Schools, with $602.7 million being proposed for the division’s general fund. The entire school division’s budget proposal — including the general fund, state and federal grants, debt payments and free lunch programs — comes to $762.9 million.

Back in December, County Manager John Vithoulkas introduced a proposed real estate tax credit as well as a proposal to lower the real estate tax from 87 cents per $100 assessed value to 85 cents per $100 assessed value.

The supervisors have already approved the tax credit and are expected to approve the real estate tax reduction with the budget.

“We excel at the services that we provide, and we will continue to do that amidst the continuing global uncertainties we find today because we are public servants and committed to doing the most for our residents,” Minor said Tuesday night.

The board anticipates voting on the budget April 12.