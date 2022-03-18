Henrico County's newly formed Youth Crime & Violence Committee is seeking $560,000 in the proposed budget to address a variety of youth mental health needs

When Henrico County Public School students returned to the classroom this past fall, county officials across the school system, public safety and government, began to notice an uptick in school violence. In those first few months, fights among female students increased, “mob fighting” heightened and bringing weapons to school became routine.

Coupled with the escalated violence, students increasingly began seeking out mental health services.

In December 2021, county officials came together to tackle these issues head-on by forming Youth Crime & Violence Committee. The committee breaks off into three subcommittees: Henrico County Public Schools Subcommittee, Judicial Solutions Subcommittee and the Youth Community Organizations Subcommittee.

“We felt we needed to do something to curtail the issues we were seeing with our young people,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said in an interview.

“Kids feel comfortable resolving their conflict in school because school is a safe haven to fight. In a community, somebody could easily come out of a house with a gun, nobody may stand up and stop it, but when you're in school something is going to hear it and stop the fight and more than likely a gun isn’t going to be involved in a school fight.”

As county officials get the committee off the ground, funding is necessary.

In the County Manager’s proposed $1.06 billion general fund, $560,000 is looking to address youth issues. Of the half-a-million figure, $269,000 would address mental health issues among youth within the county’s Mental Health and Developmental Services budget. About $241,000 is allocated for nine non-profit agencies whose work is rooted in youth advocacy or youth services. Finally, $50,000 is anticipated for the Virginia Juvenile Community Crime Control Act (VJCCC) to expand programming in the upcoming year.

The allocated funding for Mental Health and Developmental Services would create three positions: two clinicians and a case manager.

The Board of Supervisors is anticipated to vote on the spending plan in mid-April. A budget public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Monica Callahan, the deputy county manager for community affairs, is spearheading the Youth Community Organizations Subcommittee and working with both community partners and Henrico students to focus on what kids are doing post-school hours and on the weekends.

“We have hard data we have qualitative and quantitative data to show that these situations, the anger in our students has been exacerbated over the last two years [between] COVID, social isolation and social media,” Callahan said.

Callahan is gathering information about interventions at all grade levels and what work is being done with parents.

Finding there wasn’t an online one-stop-shop to access mental health resources throughout the community, Callahan is working with Hermitage High students to create an online clearinghouse for resources.

Callahan is also conducting an online survey targeted at Henrico middle and high schoolers. The survey is an effort to collect data and student perspectives about the increase in violence.

Questions include the number of physical fights witnessed per week in a student’s school; ways that a student may manage their anger; if teens need to learn coping skills to work through anger and emotions; who students turn to when involved in a conflict or argument; and what contributes to teen violence.

“We can’t do any of this without young people's voices. We have to know what they're thinking, what they're seeing, what they're hearing, what they're feeling,” Callahan said.

The school system subcommittee is working on creating targeted support groups, Black girl empowerment programming and working with Handle With Care.

“It’s really is about refocusing what our work is to the issue that’s at hand right now and how we can grow with what we already have in place,” Cortney Berry, the school division’s emergency manager, said in an interview.

Handle With Care, is a trauma-sensitive program, where students may have had a traumatic incident that the school system doesn’t know about. The program will not share the incident with the school system but rather alert them that a child has recently experienced trauma.

The Judicial Solutions Subcommittee, chaired by Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor, focuses on truancy —the habitual act of missing school without an adequate excuse— evaluating diversion programs, and enhancing VJCCC activities.

Down the line, Taylor’s committee will begin to address the roadblock of the parental agreement for their child receiving services. In cases where the child is not touching the court system, if a parent doesn't agree their child needs assistance, little can be done.

“There’s very little accountability to hold parents accountable,” Taylor said in an interview. “I do want to think outside the box about parental accountability.”

During a Wednesday budget work session, Varina Board of Supervisor Tyrone Nelson expressed his support for the committee and designated funding.

Nelson supports the approach of working directly with kids because it’s difficult to get parents to seek out similar resources.

“Unfortunately we are going to continue to put our money behind young people because I don’t see how we can put the money behind parents when we can put our hands on the young people,” Nelson said.