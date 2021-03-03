Henrico couple's tumultuous relationship endures death of child but ends in slaying

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney BJ McGee declined to comment on the ongoing case. Thurston's attorney, David Giroux, also declined to comment.

A preliminary hearing for the murder charge is scheduled for later this month in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Thurston first reportedly threatened Inge's life on April 7, 2018 — though there was one earlier complaint from 2012 alleging abuse, according to the court records from Henrico County. In the 2018 incident, they had gotten into an argument while Thurston was driving and Inge tried to flee by jumping from the car.

"He stopped her by grabbing her by the hair and punched her in the face and threatened to kill her," the criminal complaint said.

She ultimately escaped that day. Officers found her walking in the area of Darbytown and Old Oakland roads in eastern Henrico after someone called 911 about a woman "standing in the middle of the road yelling for help."

Then again, on Feb. 15, 2019, he reportedly told her he was going to kill her. Thurston was arrested after putting her in a choke hold that "caused her difficulty breathing and dizziness," according to the complaint. An officer noted redness around her neck and throat, a cut on her arm, a bump on the side of her head and clumps of hair missing.

