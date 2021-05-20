Henrico defense attorney faces three felony charges alleging sexual assault

A Henrico County defense attorney was arrested this week and faces three felony charges alleging sexual assault.
A Henrico grand jury on Monday indicted Matt Pinsker, an attorney who handles criminal and traffic defense cases, on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration. Pinsker, who denies the allegations, was arrested Wednesday and released on $10,000 bond.
Stafford County Commonwealth's Attorney Eric Olsen is handling the case after Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor asked Henrico Circuit Judge Lee A. Harris Jr. to appoint a special prosecutor. Taylor said she did so because Pinsker has handled numerous cases in the Henrico court system, creating a conflict of interest for her.
It remains unclear when or where the alleged incident or incidents took place. Olsen and the Henrico police, who are investigating the allegations, declined to discuss any specifics.
Pinsker, reached by phone on Wednesday, referred questions to Craig Cooley, an attorney representing him in the criminal cases.
Cooley released the following statement on behalf of his client:
"We are deeply saddened that the prosecution has made this decision to pursue these claims. Mr. Pinsker adamantly asserts his innocence and we look forward to a complete exoneration.
"My client has fully cooperated in this investigation and has been candid and forthcoming in every circumstance requested of him by the police. He has refused no request of the prosecution.
"My client has a strong and loving family to lean upon and he has their full support in these matters."
On Thursday, Pinsker appeared in Henrico General District Court representing an absent client, bringing the courtroom to a momentary standstill.
Judge Lauren A. Caudill asked Pinsker to approach her bench. Pinsker’s responses could not be heard, but Caudill could be heard saying, “I was just taken off guard.”
Pinsker shrugged his shoulders, but held his head high as he went about his job.
In the gallery, another attorney asked how Pinsker was and he replied, “I’ve been better.”
A website for Pinsker's law practice describes him as an award-winning criminal defense attorney and a former criminal justice professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who also has served as a federal special prosecutor, a state prosecutor and a magistrate. He graduated from Godwin High School in Henrico and the College of William & Mary and earned his law degree from West Virginia University, the website says.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16 on the sexual assault charges.
Reporter Ali Rockett contributed to this story.