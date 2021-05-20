Henrico defense attorney faces three felony charges alleging sexual assault

"My client has fully cooperated in this investigation and has been candid and forthcoming in every circumstance requested of him by the police. He has refused no request of the prosecution.

"My client has a strong and loving family to lean upon and he has their full support in these matters."

On Thursday, Pinsker appeared in Henrico General District Court representing an absent client, bringing the courtroom to a momentary standstill.

Judge Lauren A. Caudill asked Pinsker to approach her bench. Pinsker’s responses could not be heard, but Caudill could be heard saying, “I was just taken off guard.”

Pinsker shrugged his shoulders, but held his head high as he went about his job.

In the gallery, another attorney asked how Pinsker was and he replied, “I’ve been better.”

A website for Pinsker's law practice describes him as an award-winning criminal defense attorney and a former criminal justice professor at Virginia Commonwealth University who also has served as a federal special prosecutor, a state prosecutor and a magistrate. He graduated from Godwin High School in Henrico and the College of William & Mary and earned his law degree from West Virginia University, the website says.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 16 on the sexual assault charges.

Reporter Ali Rockett contributed to this story.