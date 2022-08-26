Henrico defense attorney gets 12 months for sexually assaulting intern

A Henrico County defense attorney and former Virginia Commonwealth University professor of criminal justice studies was sentenced Friday to 12 months in jail for sexually assaulting a VCU intern in his office last year. The victim testified the lawyer, Matt Pinsker, also provided her with alcohol.

“He introduced a sexual component into that work environment with the victim ... from the day she began work as an intern,” Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, told the court in urging a strong punishment against Pinsker.

“She was a coed, he was her supervisor,” Olsen added. “He had all the power over her, and the result of that power dynamic was sexual assault.”

Retired Circuit Judge Charles Maxwell, who presided over the case after Henrico’s circuit judges recused themselves, appeared to agree with Olsen, noting in comments from the bench that three of the five young women who worked for Pinsker testified that their boss introduced sexually suggestive comments or asked them about their personal sexual history while at work.

Two others, both interns, testified that Pinsker displayed no inappropriate behavior during there time their and they thought highly of him.

After a lengthy sentencing hearing in Henrico Circuit Court, Maxwell sentenced Pinsker to 12 months in jail and levied a $2,500 fine — the maximum allowed under the law for misdemeanor sexual battery.

Confused by part of Pinsker’s formal statement to the court, the judge asked Pinsker to clarify his remarks. Upon doing so, Pinsker told the court he had a consensual sexual encounter with the 21-year-old intern in his office on Feb. 2, 2021.

“I made a horrible decision,” said Pinsker, who has a wife and daughter.

In a plea agreement, Pinsker entered an Alford plea in June to misdemeanor sexual battery, reduced from aggravated sexual battery, a felony. The prosecution also agreed to drop two other felony counts of raping a helpless victim and object sexual penetration.

In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt and asserts innocence but admits the evidence would likely persuade a judge or jury to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

“There were a lot of challenges to this case ... and a compromise was reached,” Olsen told the court.

The Virginia code section for misdemeanor sexual battery for which Pinsker was convicted does not require that he register as a sex offender.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley said Pinsker entered the plea to reduce his risk of exposure to a more serious conviction, adding that Pinsker still believes he did not commit sexual assault. Cooley said that when the allegations were made, Pinsker gave police “absolute access” to him and he cooperated fully.

The victim testified that she accepted an internship with Pinsker to learn more about the law and satisfy a requirement for her studies as a criminal justice major as a senior at VCU. Shortly after she started on Jan. 29, 2021, Pinsker’s legal assistant quit, and Pinsker offered the job.

She testified that Pinsker soon began introducing sexual topics on the job and on one occasion directed her attention to images he was viewing on his computer screen from the pornography website Pornhub. On Feb. 5, 2021, as Pinsker was moving his office from one location to another, the victim said she assisted. At one point — as they waited for workers to repair the lock on the door of the new office — Pinsker invited her to drink with him.

Several hours later on the morning of the following day, the victim woke up and was in physical pain, and she “went around screaming” trying to find someone inside the darkened office, she said. Pinsker was not there, she testified. She had left her cellphone and bag at Pinsker’s old office.

The victim testified that Pinsker eventually showed up, told her he had her cellphone and bag, and took her to her car. When she arrived home, the victim said was “still very confused about everything” and she sat in the shower and cried. She went to the hospital that Sunday but didn’t initially report she had been sexually assaulted to medical staff because she was “terrified.”

Under cross-examination, Cooley asked the victim about a list of items of a sexual nature that authorities downloaded from her cellphone, noting that they corresponded to sexual comments that she had made to Pinsker.

Later during arguments before the judge, Cooley described the items found in the intern’s phone as a “game changer” that “contradicted” many of the things she alleged about Pinsker. Cooley said the intern had made sexual comments to Pinsker.

One of the interns called by the prosecution said Pinsker asked her about the number of sexual partners she had, and whether she had ever cheated on her boyfriend. She said he also offered to buy her drinks.

But another intern testified that Pinsker never made her feel uncomfortable nor did he make any sexual remarks to her, and the allegations against him were “a little bit of a shock” to her. “I had a great relationship with him.”

Area attorneys Jeff Everhart and Eric Livingston testified on Pinsker’s behalf, describing him as always professional and respectful. Pinsker’s law partner, Charles Lewis, testified that the intern whose allegations resulted in charges against Pinsker made him feel uncomfortable because she was “a little touchy-feely” and “would get too close in my opinion.”

In remarks to the court before sentencing, Pinsker admitted he had an alcohol problem and that he immediately got help after the allegations against him surfaced last year. He said he’s maintained his sobriety since.

Pinsker added he always took great pride in the internship programs he offered to college students. He said he was “deeply ashamed” to be standing before the court as a defendant had made a “horrible decision” on Feb. 5, 2021.

“I was shocked and horrified about the allegations,” he said. “I screwed up.”

Pinsker served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve, where he was a criminal defense attorney in the Army JAG Corps. He also served as a state prosecutor, a federal prosecutor and a magistrate. In addition, he worked as an adjunct professor at VCU, teaching criminal justice and homeland security, and wrote a textbook used for teaching law enforcement and national security across the country.