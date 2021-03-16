Henrico firefighters battle four residential fires in 10-hour span

Four residential fires were extinguished by Henrico County firefighters Monday and early Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

The most serious blaze was at 11:27 p.m. Monday when fire crews responded to the 5600 block of Trafalger Park, in the London Towne Apartments. Arriving firefighters found smoke and fire in one apartment with the fire extending to the attic. Firefighters immediately evacuated the adjacent apartments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second alarm was called to help with the evacuation and to fight the fire, which was brought under control within an hour. Eight apartments were affected by smoke, fire or water damage. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents in those apartments. The cause is still being determined.

The first fire Monday occurred around 3:30 p.m. in a town house community near Staples Mill Road and 295 where firefighters extinguished an outside deck fire that extended up the siding.

A second fire occurred just before 7:00 p.m. in a single-family home, in the 8600 block of Lonepine Road, off West End Drive. Fire crews contained the fire to one room in the house.