breaking top story

Henrico homicide suspect arrested in Pennsylvania: police

Toyre Jones

Police said in a statement Monday, that Toyre Jones, 34, of Chesterfield was arrested by the FBI in Pennsylvania, in connection with a Henrico County homicide

 Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division

A suspect in a homicide near Bremner Boulevard and Beth Road has been arrested in Pennsylvania.

Police in a statement Monday said that Toyre Jones, 34, of Chesterfield, was arrested by the FBI.

The homicide was May 25. Quincy L. Henderson, 29, of Richmond, was pronounced dead after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road and hit an apartment building and parked vehicles.

Henrico police found signs on Henderson's body indicating that a shooting took place prior to the crash, authorities said.

After seeking the public's input for tips, Jones was identified as suspect, but Henrico police on June 10 received information that he may be leaving the area.

Henrico police discovered that Jones had fled to Brownsville, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh, and coordinated with the FBI based in Petersburg, which took him into custody Monday, police said.

Jones faces several charges including second-degree murder and use of a firearm.

Authorities haven’t released information about how the shooting occurred.

Henrico police are working to extradite Jones back to the county.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

