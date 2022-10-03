Henrico Indian restaurant vandalized with racist graffiti

On the 27th anniversary of the opening of the India K’ Raja restaurant in Henrico, the building was vandalized with vulgar and racist graffiti.

The side and back of the building at 9051 W. Broad St. were spray painted with derogatory words and phrases targeting Asian-Americans last weekend.

“For 27 years, this has been home. Nobody has ever displayed that kind of anger or hate to us,” said restaurant owner Tony Sappal. “I’ve spent more of my life here than anywhere else. I've raised my family here.”

Anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S. increased by 224% last year compared to 2020, according to a compilation of hate crime data published by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

Authorities are investigating the incident as vandalism at this point in the investigation,and have documented the matter as a "biased-based incident," said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka. Depending on the overall cost of damages, the vandalism charge could be a misdemeanor or felony.

“Acts of intimidation or hatred will not be tolerated in our community. Anyone committing criminal acts will be charged accordingly," police Chief Eric English said in a statement.

Sappal said he and his family take pride in their long standing small business and have felt loved by the community.

The restaurant is involved in several community organizations. When schools initially shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant provided free lunches for students who depended on schools for their meals.

“I just wanted to introduce healthy, delicious Indian food to the people. Back when we opened in 1995, there was no Indian food here,” Sappal said. “I'm very happy with living here and being able to fulfill my dream.”