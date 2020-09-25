Henrico is first Va. locality to hold jury trials after being halted statewide in March due to pandemic

Even with the resumption of jury trials in Henrico, the circuit court still faces a daunting challenge. There are 45 criminal jury trials scheduled through Dec. 21, said Henrico Circuit Court Administrator Donna Menzies Sandefur. That doesn't include civil jury trials.

"I think we have juries scheduled every week, and I think we may even have two juries on [certain days]," Yoffy said. "We have two courtrooms available that we've outfitted for juries. So at the most, we can only have two juries at a time. And frankly, if we have two juries it's going to be an enormous task."

In a statement provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch after being asked why only seven state localities have been authorized by the Virginia Supreme Court, Chief Justice Donald Lemons said he often hears circuit court judge complain that "we are ready to go and the Supreme Court won't let us."

"More often that not, the first part of that statement is incorrect, and the second part is correct," Lemons said. "We are aware that this is a pressure to get cases tried to a jury. Our major concern is whether jury trials in a given locality can be held safely."

Lemons then listed the various participants of a jury trial that require adequate protection: citizens, deputy clerks, witnesses, deputy sheriffs, attorneys and litigants, and the judge.