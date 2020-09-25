Henrico is first Va. locality to hold jury trials after being halted statewide in March due to pandemic

When a Henrico County jury was seated recently to decide a criminal case for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, the courtroom environment was vastly different from what their predecessors experienced before the pandemic triggered a statewide prohibition on jury trials more than six months ago.
Each juror was outfitted with a cloth face mask and plastic face shield. They sat in a jury box with plexiglass barriers that walled off each seat. Mandatory breaks were enforced every two hours, and the jury box and other parts of the courtroom were disinfected thoroughly between each break. And when jurors began their deliberations at the end of the two-day trial on Sept. 16, they were escorted to a large room that provided an abundance of space for social distancing 12 people.
Henrico authorities implemented extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of the jurors, which allowed the court to begin chipping away at the sizeable number of criminal jury trials that have stacked up since the Virginia Supreme Court issued a "judicial emergency" in mid-March that barred jury trials across the state.
The prohibition has been extended nine times and still is in effect, at least until Oct. 11. But the state's highest court has given the green light to seven localities to resume jury trials after the plans they submitted on how to safely proceed were approved by a panel of three justices.
In addition to Henrico, circuit courts in Norfolk, Fairfax, Alexandria and the counties of Prince William, Stafford and Allegheny also have been approved. Of those, Stafford and Allegheny each have held one criminal jury trial in recent weeks.
Henrico Circuit Court was the first in the state to successfully conduct a criminal jury trial since the outset of the pandemic.
"I've got to praise the county, it has given us unlimited resources to upgrade our courtrooms and make them safe," Chief Henrico Circuit Judge James Yoffy, who presided over the county's first pandemic-era case, said, adding, "It went very, very smoothly. It took a little longer than normal, but we got there. There was not one juror who indicated they did not feel safe in the courtroom."
"It was a phenomenal effort by everybody; it really worked," added Yoffy, who noted that court personnel along with Henrico sheriff's deputies, which provide courtroom security, conducted a mock trial earlier to "iron out some kinks."
The attorney who represented the defendant also praised the proceeding.
"It went surprisingly smooth, to be quite honest," said Kevin Calhoun. The preparations and safeguards "kind of reassured all the jurors that this isn't something that was just thrown together, and they're the unfortunate ones that have to be there. They were really thinking about the members of the public, and they really wanted to make sure they were all safe and comfortable being there."
"Other than the jurors wearing masks, and me having to wear a mask while I was sitting there, it really didn't seem to far off from just the normal jury trials that we've done in the past," Calhoun added.
The court conducted a second jury trial last week, which lasted three days ending Thursday. The defendants in both of Henrico's jury trials were convicted.
The region's other circuit courts in Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield and Hanover are still stalled by COVID-19 and are awaiting approval from the Virginia Supreme Court to approve their individual plans.
Meanwhile, the number of criminal cases sought by prosecutors or defense attorneys throughout the region continue to rise.
Richmond Circuit Court had 238 jury trials on its dockets between March 17 and July 31. Most of them were continued, but some were settled in agreements or they were dropped after charges were withdrawn, said Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.
Richmond now has at least 160 jury trials set between now and the end of the year, McEachin said, and that number will increase after the grand jury meets Oct. 5, McEachin said.
McEachin said it will be difficult to set any new jury trials before March 21 because of the current backlog, "and then once they resume they will each take longer to conduct because of COVID precautions."
Richmond Circuit Court Clerk Edward Jewitt said the court typically convenes 120 criminal jury trials a year. The court has been preparing to resume jury trials and is now ready to proceed, he said.
"Our plan is at the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court has been communicating with the chief judge about some of the details that they want to have a little more specifics on," he said. "So I think we're pretty close to getting approval. And once we do, I think we'll be able to start up within a couple of weeks."
Chesterfield Circuit Court has about 41 criminal jury trials pending, "but the number ... is always a moving target, as cases are moving through the criminal justice process on a daily basis," said Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport.
"Our office, the Clerk, and the Court have been in constant contact and discussing preparing for the resumption of jury trials over the last several months, and I fully anticipate our ability to begin trying juries once the county’s plan has been approved by the Supreme Court," Davenport said in an email.
Hanover Circuit Court, which has a case load significantly lower than its big-three counterparts, has about five criminal jury trials pending, said Hanover Commonwealth's Attorney Trip Chalkley. "We would be ready to go" once receiving the go-ahead from the Supreme Court, but adjustments would need to be made to the courtroom to ensure jurors were adequately separated," he said.
Even with the resumption of jury trials in Henrico, the circuit court still faces a daunting challenge. There are 45 criminal jury trials scheduled through Dec. 21, said Henrico Circuit Court Administrator Donna Menzies Sandefur. That doesn't include civil jury trials.
"I think we have juries scheduled every week, and I think we may even have two juries on [certain days]," Yoffy said. "We have two courtrooms available that we've outfitted for juries. So at the most, we can only have two juries at a time. And frankly, if we have two juries it's going to be an enormous task."
In a statement provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch after being asked why only seven state localities have been authorized by the Virginia Supreme Court, Chief Justice Donald Lemons said he often hears circuit court judge complain that "we are ready to go and the Supreme Court won't let us."
"More often that not, the first part of that statement is incorrect, and the second part is correct," Lemons said. "We are aware that this is a pressure to get cases tried to a jury. Our major concern is whether jury trials in a given locality can be held safely."
Lemons then listed the various participants of a jury trial that require adequate protection: citizens, deputy clerks, witnesses, deputy sheriffs, attorneys and litigants, and the judge.
Lemons said he reviewed what other states and the federal courts have decided to do, created a Jury Resumption Task Force to consider various issues, and received advice from the Virginia Department of Health. "At all times, our primary concerns has been the safety of our citizens, employees and users of the court system," he said.
The Virginia Supreme Court also is guided by directions from the Centers for Disease Control, executive orders from Gov. Ralph Northam, and new regulations promulgated by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, Lemons said.
"To assist our judges, we have posted online issues they must consider in their plans," Lemons added. "And we have posted plans that have been approved for them to utilize. We have approximately 100 plans to review. We still receive plans that are inadequate under our guidelines. We are hopeful to be able to approve revised plans as they are received."
