Henrico jury finds Richmond man guilty of fatally shooting woman, wounding her boyfriend at West Broad Street hotel

A Richmond man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a woman and wounding her boyfriend after confronting the couple outside their room at the Extended Stay America Suites near West Broad Street and Glenside Drive. The shooting stemmed from an argument several hours earlier.

After a two-day trial in Henrico County Circuit Court, a jury deliberated 90 minutes Thursday before finding Kevin Mitchell, 35, guilty of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two felony firearms offenses. On the evening of May 4, 2021, Mitchell fatally shot Ashley Elaine Toliver, 30, in the chest, and critically wounded her boyfriend, Jonathan Lancaster, then 37, who was shot in the face, an arm and chest.

Henrico Circuit Judge John Marshall set sentencing for Dec. 8.

According to evidence presented at trial, both Mitchell and the two victims were staying in separate rooms at the motel on the evening of the shooting. They had been acquaintances for several months.

Lancaster, the surviving victim, testified that several hours before the shooting, he and Mitchell had gotten into a verbal argument and confrontation that was witnessed by several people inside a hotel room.

Although the exact nature of the dispute was unclear, it apparently involved Lancaster's unsubstantiated belief that Mitchell had slept with his girlfriend.

"That was [Lancaster's] belief, and that's why he accused Kevin Mitchell in an argument," said Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Jeromy Lewis, who co-prosecuted the case with Deana Malek. "We don't have evidence to show whether that actually happened."

Then about 9 p.m., after Toliver and Lancaster had returned from purchasing some items from a nearby convenience store, Mitchell approached them as they were sitting on steps in the stairwell near their room. Without saying a word, Mitchell, armed with a gun, fired several shots at the couple, striking Lancaster three times and Toliver twice.

The couple was able to run up the stairs to the second-floor landing, where they collapsed and eventually were found by police. Toliver was struck in a lung and her heart, and she died about 30 minutes after being taken to a local hospital.

Lancaster was able to identify Mitchell as his assailant to responding officers, and again later in an interview with detectives.

The murder weapon was never recovered. A state forensic examiner determined that the bullet slugs removed from the victims' bodies and the cartridge casings recovered at the scene had been fired from the same gun, Lewis said.

There were surveillance cameras positioned outside the motel, but they were facing away from Mitchell, Toliver and Lancaster, so the shooting was not recorded, Malek said.

Mitchell's defense was that he had left the hotel shortly before the shooting occurred and was not present when Toliver and Lancaster were ambushed.

It was unclear why Mitchell killed Toliver when the dispute appeared to be centered between Mitchell and Lancaster.

"I don't think there's a real answer to that," Malek said. "I think the conclusion that we reached was that there was no value placed on [Tolliver's] life. [Mitchell] was possibly after Jonathan but he shoots both of them, and that's often something we see — they're going to shoot whoever is there so they're not a testifying witness."