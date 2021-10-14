Henrico man, 18, charged with fondling two Freeman High School girls, woman in separate assaults

A Henrico County man was arrested Wednesday on charges stemming from incidents in which he allegedly grabbed the rear ends of two Douglas Freeman High School girls on campus and fondling the butt of a woman outside a store in Short Pump.

Hien The Dinh, 18, of Braeburn Drive in Henrico, was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of sexual battery, assault and trespassing, all misdemeanors, in connection with two incidents involving three victims on Sept. 29 and Sept. 30, Henrico police said.

Dinh is accused of approaching a woman shopping at a store in 11000 block of West Broad Street about noon on Sept. 29 and "smacking and squeezing" her rear end as she was walking in the parking lot, said Henrico police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

Then a day later, Dinh separately ran up to two teenage girls and grabbed their butts as they were walking on the campus of Freeman High School in the 8700 block of Three Chopt Road after arriving for classes before 9 a.m. Dinh then ran off, Pecka said.

In the incidents at Freeman, the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a mask "consistent with COVID requirements," police said, and had a pink backpack.