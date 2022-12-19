 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who are sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

Henrico man accused in deaths of mother, grandmother

  • 0

A Henrico County man has been charged in a fire that killed his mother and grandmother. 

Elton Thompson, 35, was in custody in Wilson County, North Carolina, on Monday after being arrested by local law enforcement for breaking into a business, Henrico County police said in a statement. 

The arrest was Thursday, the same day two people were killed in the early morning house fire in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane in Henrico County. Officials said the fire started in a back bedroom. 

Gail K. Thompson, 61, was killed in the fire. She was identified as the suspect's mother. Authorities on Monday said the second victim was Florence C. Thompson, 89, his grandmother. 

People are also reading…

The state Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death, police said.

Henrico police on Monday said they were notified by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday that Thompson had been arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a commercial business. Detectives went to North Carolina to interview him about the Elkridge Lane fire. 

He was been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny of a vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police at police@henrico.us or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Sean McGoey's favorite stories of 2022

Reporter Sean McGoey looks back on his favorite stories from the year 2022.

3 seriously hurt in horse-drawn carriage crash in Richmond County

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New Covid-19 model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News