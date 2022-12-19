Henrico man accused in deaths of mother, grandmother

A Henrico County man has been charged in a fire that killed his mother and grandmother.

Elton Thompson, 35, was in custody in Wilson County, North Carolina, on Monday after being arrested by local law enforcement for breaking into a business, Henrico County police said in a statement.

The arrest was Thursday, the same day two people were killed in the early morning house fire in the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane in Henrico County. Officials said the fire started in a back bedroom.

Gail K. Thompson, 61, was killed in the fire. She was identified as the suspect's mother. Authorities on Monday said the second victim was Florence C. Thompson, 89, his grandmother.

The state Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death, police said.

Henrico police on Monday said they were notified by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday that Thompson had been arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a commercial business. Detectives went to North Carolina to interview him about the Elkridge Lane fire.

He was been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny of a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact police at police@henrico.us or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.