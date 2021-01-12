Henrico man accused of killing parents on Easter 2016 found 'unrestorably incompetent,' judge rules

"It could make a difference," Drogin testified via video feed Tuesday. "But it comes at a cost."

When asked to further clarify his description of the drug, Drogin said: "It's the option everyone tried to avoid. No one wants to go there unless they have to ... something that is not a sure-fire result."

Drogin said the drug "clearly scares the defendant" and he questioned whether Brissette would be compliant, if it were ordered.

Both Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor and Brissette's legal defense team asked Yoffy to rule that Brissette is unrestorable.

"We have taken painstaking measures to see that if we could go forward, we would go forward," Taylor said. "It is not just our job to see that anyone who is charged is found guilty, but that justice is done."

Brissette lived with his parents in the 3800 block of Forge Road, and was taken into custody shortly after calling 911 from the home on March 27, 2016. His mother, Martha B. Brissette, 56, and his father, Henry J. Brissette III, 59, were found shot to death inside.