Henrico man accused of killing parents on Easter 2016 remains incompetent to stand trial

Brissette lived with his mother and father in the 3800 block of Forge Road, and was taken into custody shortly after calling 911 from the home on March 27, 2016.

Police had responded to the Brissette household nearly 30 times in the prior 10 years before returning on Easter Sunday for a “suspicious situation” that was the fatal double shooting inside the home. Several of those calls involved mental health assistance for William Brissette.

Regardless of the outcome of this new effort at restoration, Brissette likely faces indefinite institutionalization.

State law allows unrestorably incompetent defendants to be held forever without trial, according to Doug Ramseur, another of Brissette’s attorneys who was a capital defender until he recently started private practice.

“That is simply because Mr. Brissette is charged with capital murder, if he were charged with any other offense then his charges would have to be dismissed without prejudice after 5 years of being incompetent,” Ramseur wrote. “There are currently two other people that I am aware of who are being held indefinitely because they are charged with capital murder and are unrestorably incompetent.”