Henrico man arrested in connection with "domestically related" homicide
A Henrico County man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a “domestically related” homicide of a woman.

Germaine Anthony Barlow, 40, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon without incident along Nine Mile Road.

Around 2:29 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road, near Longstreet Avenue, in Henrico’s South District. Inside a home, officers found the body of 37-year-old Tiffany Michelle Yellardy.

Barlow was taken to Henrico Jail West, where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on a smartphone by visiting www.p3tips.com.

Both methods are anonymous.

