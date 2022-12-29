Henrico man arrested in Richmond in connection to stabbing death

Henrico County police arrested a man in Richmond in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Jermaine Lee Branch, 47, of Henrico was apprehended and faces a second degree murder charge in connection to the death of Andre Leonard Malmberg, 46, of Henrico.

Officers responded to the initial scene at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday near the 8100 block of Langley Drive.

At the scene, police discovered Malmberg suffering from fatal stab wounds inside a nearby home.

During the course of their investigation, police identified Branch as a potential suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. Detectives believe Malmberg and Branch knew each other.

Branch was then located in Richmond and taken into custody with the assistance of Richmond police. He will remain in custody in Henrico as police continues to work with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5243 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.