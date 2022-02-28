Henrico man convicted of fatally stabbing disabled Army vet in 2019 in Chesterfield

A Henrico County man has been sentenced to serve 18 years in prison for fatally stabbing a close friend, a disabled Army veteran, inside his Chesterfield County apartment in 2019. More than a decade ago, the same defendant was charged in a 1991 murder-for-hire case that was never prosecuted.

Ahead of his scheduled three-day jury trial, Rodney M. Powell, 49, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree, in the Jan. 13, 2019, slaying of Clarence H. "Click" Fowlkes, 58, who was found naked and dead by relatives with a recliner laying over the top of him. Powell also pleaded guilty to stealing Fowlkes' 2016 Kia Soul, which police located two days later outside a Petersburg hotel. Detectives arrested Powell after he left the hotel with a woman.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Chesterfield Circuit Judge Steven C. McCallum sentenced Powell to 40 years in prison with 22 suspended on the murder charge, and to 10 years with 10 suspended on the grand theft auto count. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors withdrew a third charge of destroying evidence.

After initially denying he had anything to do with Fowlkes' murder, Powell admitted to police that he had "scuffled" with the victim and "things went too far." Fowlkes was fatally stabbed in the chest with chemical burns on his body after being soaked with bleach, according to evidence.

After family members discovered Fowlkes' body, they were further shocked to learn that Powell, whom they have known for 25 to 30 years, had been charged in 2007 in a murder-for-hire killing one of three men suspected of fatally shooting two Food Lion employees in Chesterfield County in 1990. But for unknown reasons, the charges were withdrawn while he was serving a federal prison term in Marianna, Fla., for check fraud.

According to a summary of evidence provided to the court by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Shawn Gobble, Chesterfield police received a phone call around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2019, from Fowlkes' apartment at 702 Chinnaberry Drive. Family members reported they found Fowlkes dead and when officers arrived, they immediately smelled the strong odor of bleach and observed evidence of a struggle.

Family members told police that Fowlkes was last seen alive the day before, and they made several attempts to reach him the next day to no avail, which they said was highly unusual. Family and friends then went to Fowlkes' apartment and noticed his car was missing; knocks on his door and calls to his cellphone went unanswered.

They eventually obtained a spare key to Fowlkes' apartment and discovered him dead inside, calling 911. Family members advised police that Powell was the last known person to be staying with Fowlkes.

Police began searching for Fowlkes' car and located it at the Petersburg hotel, where they set up a surveillance operation. After Powell was arrested during a traffic stop, he initially told detectives that he had been staying with Fowlkes over the weekend but left because Fowlkes indicated he was going to have people visiting.

Police obtained a sample of Powell's DNA, and it was compared with fingernail clippings of Fowlkes taking during his autopsy. Forensic scientists determined Powell's DNA was present on the fingernail clippings.

In April 2007, Powell was indicted in Richmond on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and felony use of a firearm in the June 13, 1991, killing of Matthew Boykins, who was found fatally shot in the San Souci Apartments in South Richmond. Powell was 18 years old when Boykins was slain.

Boykins, as it turned out, had been identified years later by police as one of three suspects in the Oct. 11, 1990, robbery and execution-style murders of two Food Lion employees, who were found inside a dairy cooler at the Food Lion at 6425 Iron Bridge Road.

At the time of Powell's 2007 indictment, police said they believed he had been hired by William T. Wallace, one of the suspects in the Food Lion killings, to kill Boykins, his accomplice, because he feared Boykins would betray him to police. Wallace was alleged to have paid Powell with drugs.

Wallace was indicted on capital murder and other charges in May 2007 in the Food Lion killings and found guilty by a Chesterfield jury in 2008. He was sentenced to life in prison. Wallace was also indicted in Richmond on charges in the death of Boykins and another man.

But after Wallace was convicted in Chesterfield, Richmond prosecutors opted not to prosecute him for the city killings, saying it would be impractical since he would spend the rest of his life behind bars. Richmond prosecutors also withdrew all charges against Powell, who at the time was serving a federal prison sentence, in Boykins' slaying. They had the option of reinstating the charges against Powell at some future date but never did.