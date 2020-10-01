Henrico man convicted of first-degree murder in stepson's death

A Henrico County man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his 40-year-old stepson last year.
Randolph Eugene Smith, 62, faces life in prison for shooting Neil Matthew Waters with a shotgun four times on Oct. 9, including once at point-blank range to the face.
After a two-day trial in Henrico Circuit Court, jurors on Thursday recommended the maximum penalty to Judge Richard S. Wallerstein Jr., who will formally sentence Smith in January.
"It just doesn't get any crueler than" the shot to the face, said prosecutor Andrew Kolp, who argued that that likely final shot — the medical examiner couldn't say with certainty which order the four shots were delivered — was egregious and evidence of the malice needed to prove first-degree murder. "This is an execution."
Defense attorney John LaFratta argued that Smith was acting in self-defense. Waters was found clutching a knife, but Kolp alleged to the jury that the knife was planted after the shooting. LaFratta dismissed Kolp's theory as "pure conjecture."
Smith and his wife, Waters' mother, lived with Waters at a home in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive, along with Waters' 7-year-old son.
Waters' mother had left the morning of the shooting to take her grandson to school, and returned to find Waters and Smith arguing. She left again, but Smith stayed.
In an interview with detectives after the shooting, Smith said Waters was waving a knife around and threatening him. Smith went to his bedroom upstairs to retrieve his shotgun, which he used for hunting, and shot Waters four times — one shot hit Waters' back and flank; one shot hit his leg, shattering his femur; one shot to the back and head area paralyzed Waters; and once Waters was laying on the ground, one more shot hit Waters' face, making him unrecognizable.
Waters' family called him Matt. Andrew Waters, Waters' younger brother, said that in two weeks he'd be "one day older than Matt ever lived to be."
"Words can't replace siblings, or a son to a mother, or a father," Andrew Waters told the jury, reading from a multipage statement he had typed before the trial. He said some of his memories were now "tainted" because they include his stepfather, whom the family has disavowed since the slaying.
Andrew Waters said his brother was starting to turn his life around, after struggling with depression after their father died of cancer.
"His second chance was stolen," Andrew Waters said. "To me, Matt was a success story. ... He made me feel like I was standing on the shoulders of giants."
