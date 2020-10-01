Henrico man convicted of first-degree murder in stepson's death

In an interview with detectives after the shooting, Smith said Waters was waving a knife around and threatening him. Smith went to his bedroom upstairs to retrieve his shotgun, which he used for hunting, and shot Waters four times — one shot hit Waters' back and flank; one shot hit his leg, shattering his femur; one shot to the back and head area paralyzed Waters; and once Waters was laying on the ground, one more shot hit Waters' face, making him unrecognizable.

Waters' family called him Matt. Andrew Waters, Waters' younger brother, said that in two weeks he'd be "one day older than Matt ever lived to be."

"Words can't replace siblings, or a son to a mother, or a father," Andrew Waters told the jury, reading from a multipage statement he had typed before the trial. He said some of his memories were now "tainted" because they include his stepfather, whom the family has disavowed since the slaying.

Andrew Waters said his brother was starting to turn his life around, after struggling with depression after their father died of cancer.

"His second chance was stolen," Andrew Waters said. "To me, Matt was a success story. ... He made me feel like I was standing on the shoulders of giants."