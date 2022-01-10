 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico man found shot to death in SUV is identified by police
Henrico man found shot to death in SUV is identified by police

A Henrico County man killed in a shooting Saturday night has been identified as 36-year-old Jamaal Bright, according to police.

Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Henrico police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Byron Street, where they found Bright inside an SUV. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police continue to investigate and are asking that anyone who was around Byron Street and Bolling Road on Saturday evening, or lives in the area, and has information, should call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips anonymously online at P3Tips.com.

Breaking News