Henrico man gets 12 years for bomb-making materials

A Henrico County man whose Tuckahoe home was found full of bomb-making materials and explosive devices last year has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Michael Hardy, 53, had faced 16 criminal charges before he pleaded guilty to six charges in October.

Police searched Hardy's home in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent on March 17 after getting information from his then-18-year-old partner about drug sales and substance abuse disorder, authorities have said. Police also responded to a report of a domestic incident outside the house a day prior to their search.

Inside, they found several surveillance cameras, reinforced doors, trip wires and potentially hazardous explosive materials, police said in court documents. About 150 law enforcement workers were deployed to the scene, and 25 nearby homes were evacuated. The neighborhood is near The Village shopping center.

During the sentencing proceedings in Henrico Circuit Court on Friday, Hardy's attorney argued that a lesser sentencing would allow him to rehabilitate and re-enter society for what would be his first offense.

"I'm not saying what Mr. Hardy did wasn't wrong. He's already admitted to that," G. Russell Stone Jr. told Chief Judge John Marshall. "But there's no doubt in my mind that he's the same person he was 10 months ago."

Officers seized 15 firearms, 19,000 rounds of ammunition, modified fireworks, a pipe bomb and bomb-making materials from Hardy’s home, police said in testimony.

Hardy testified Thursday that he had a "fascination" with firearms and explosives since he was an adolescent to his time in the military, where he began as a U.S. Marine in the 1990s before he was honorably discharged. He later served in the Army National Guard as a military police officer.

Hardy said that in his mind, he was just "tinkering" with things, which is why materials were locked behind a reinforced door in the attic, according to his testimony.

Police also discovered pills containing fentanyl, crack cocaine, digital scales, plastic packaging and other items, officials said.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Ackley presented evidence to the court of Hardy's frequent "overt drug conversations" with several juvenile witnesses who testified in court Thursday to Hardy's character and who alleged abuse and substance abuse disorder.

"There's no doubt in my mind that his case was disturbing for everyone involved," Ackley said after the sentencing. "That's why, based on the evidence, we argued for a more severe sentence."

Hardy testified that his addiction had gotten so out of hand that he would be dead if hadn’t been arrested. Since his arrest, he has sought help and has reconnected with his family and loved ones, he said.

Family members - including his mother and father, a daughter and siblings - filled the courtroom as a show of support on Friday.

"We know going in that Mr. Hardy would be punished. I think everything he said in court today was sincere for the good and the bad," Stone said. "There's no doubt in my mind that once he's out, he'll be rehabilitated."

Top 5 weekend events: Butcher Brown & Symphony, Brown Ballerinas & Richmond Jewish Food Festival Richmond Jewish Food Festival Butcher Brown and the Richmond Symphony Brown Ballerinas for Change and Richmond Symphony The Hot Seats Comedy at The Park RVA