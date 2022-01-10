Henrico man gets 22 months in federal prison for recruiting people to straw-purchase guns used in robbery, murder

A Henrico County man who served time for accidentally killing a friend at a 2020 New Year’s Eve party in Richmond where 200 rounds were fired in "celebration" was sentenced to 22 months in federal prison Monday for his role in recruiting two people to make straw purchases of firearms from a local gun shop. Two of the guns later were used in an armed robbery in Prince George County and a fatal shooting in Washington, D.C.

Mateen Johnson, 26, who has an extensive history of firearm convictions, conspired with another man, Anthony Richardson, also 26, to acquire several guns from Town Police Supply in Chesterfield County between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, 2019, according to a statement of facts submitted by federal prosecutors.

Johnson and Richardson, both convicted felons, recruited two people to purchase the guns on their behalf. One of the weapons, a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, was later determined through laboratory analysis to have been used in a homicide on March 23, 2019, and in a separate shooting on March 9 of that same year - both in Washington, D.C., according to evidence.

A second gun, a Glock .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, was used in an armed robbery in Prince George County on June 17, 2019.