Henrico man gets 3 years for role in multistate dogfighting conspiracy

A Henrico County man who rose to the position of assistant production manager at San-J International Inc. and was regarded as a role model was sentenced Thursday in federal court to just over three years in prison for participating in a multistate conspiracy to breed, train and fight dogs — and gamble on the outcome of the brutal fights.

After a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Richmond, Judge Robert E. Payne sentenced Raymond Johnson, 41, to 37 months behind bars on his earlier guilty pleas to conspiring to participate in a dogfighting venture and possession of firearms after being convicted of a felony.

The punishment was at the low end of discretionary federal sentencing guidelines, which called for a term of incarceration of between 37 and 46 months.

The judge denied defense attorney William Dinkin’s request for a downward variance in punishment of 24 months.

In crafting a sentence, Payne emphasized the seriousness of Johnson’s offenses, but noted that Johnson had essentially turned his life around and accomplished much in the 20 years since he was convicted at age 21 of conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of cocaine and spent nearly seven years in federal prison.

Dinkin noted that in the years since Johnson’s drug offense, he married his high school sweetheart, became an active parent to their two children, became involved in the community and was hired more than a decade ago by Henrico-based San-J International, a manufacturer of soy sauce.

There, he was promoted twice and became assistant plant manager, supervising 24 employees. A company official described Johnson as a role model with “great integrity” who played a key role in expanding the capacity of the company’s plant.

But prosecutors said Johnson engaged in a dark enterprise with four other co-conspirators beginning in November 2019 that involved sponsoring and exhibiting dogs for fighting in Virginia and Maryland.

The participants possessed, trained, delivered and received the dogs for various dogfighting activities, which U.S. Attorney William Shapiro on Thursday described as a “violent crime” and “blood sport.”

Johnson “did not merely dabble in dog fighting nor was he a simple spectator,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Anthony in a sentencing memorandum. “He was a breeder, trainer, gambler and fight coordinator, subjecting innocent animals to a despondent lifestyle filled with pain.”

In one intercepted phone call involving Johnson and an unnamed co-conspirator, Johnson advised that in a single day, he lost $1,600 on one dogfight and $2,400 on another. He also helped co-conspirators set up and wager on dogfights, prosecutors said.

Investigators obtained videos recorded on Johnson’s and the other participants’ cellphones that depicted dogs wearing heavy chains and a collar, and being made to run on treadmills at Johnson’s home, which prosecutors said is consistent with conditioning and training the dogs for fights.

Shapiro described for the court a video of a fight that Johnson hosted at his home in January 2020 that showed two dogs attacking each other, snarling and biting each other around the head and neck. Johnson and the other participants can be heard encouraging the dogs to fight, Shapiro said.

In a second dogfight at Johnson’s home in April 2020, two dogs are seen fighting in a pit with plywood walls. The dogs are biting each other on the face, neck and legs and, by the end of the video, the dogs’ faces and ears are bleeding and raw, Shapiro told the court.

In November 2020, investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s home and recovered nine pit bull terriers, some of which had scars and physical injuries consistent with dogfighting. Authorities also found dog collars, chains, medications, supplies and supplements, and a treadmill that Johnson used to train his dogs, prosecutors said.

During the search, investigators also recovered a Taurus revolver, a .45-caliber pistol and a Century Arms AK47-style rifle, along with accompanying ammunition. Johnson was forbidden from possessing firearms because of his 2001 felony drug conviction.

Dinkin, Johnson’s attorney, told the court that the guns were for home protection purposes and never carried in public nor used in connection with dogfighting activities.

The dogfighting operation was uncovered during a 2019 drug conspiracy investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In connection with that probe, DEA agents obtained authorization to conduct wiretap surveillance on certain electronic devices belonging to one of Johnson’s co-conspirators, according to court documents.

During those wiretaps, the unidentified co-conspirator had dozens of conversations with Johnson and at least four other co-conspirators as they discussed their involvement in dogfighting, prosecutors said.

Shapiro, in response to a question from the judge, said authorities are “actively investigating” the other four participants and are “making progress” in obtaining indictments and/or plea agreements with those parties. So far, only Johnson has been charged.

Dinkin told the court that Johnson, a 1998 Varina High School graduate, was first exposed to dogfighting while growing up in Fulton Hill, “where older men in the community raised dogs and held fights.”

“Unfortunately, it was an accepted form of ‘entertainment’ that was transmitted to him and his peers,” Dinkin said. “He fully recognizes the harm it causes to the animals involved and feels deeply ashamed for his actions.”

When given the opportunity to speak Thursday, Johnson apologized for his behavior to the court and to his family.