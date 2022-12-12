Henrico man gets 48 years for shooting linked to COVID rules

A Henrico County man was sentenced Monday to serve 48 years in prison for shooting and wounding three people — partially paralyzing one victim for life — during an argument rooted in part by COVID-19 occupancy restrictions at a Waffle House restaurant during the pandemic.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of four people that started when “the four that were served made fun of the four that were outside waiting to be served during COVID-19 occupancy restrictions. It’s as simple as that,” said Assistant Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Nael Abouzaki.

Until that night in February 2021, the people in the two parties “never met before, never crossed paths, [had] no issues whatsoever,” the prosecutor said.

But after the group inside finished eating and left the restaurant, they poked fun of the group still outside. An argument soon escalated into gunshots. Jonathan D. Scott, then 24, who was in the group heckling the others, pulled out a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and sprayed the other party with gunfire, hitting three.

Jared Dunkley, then 27, was struck in the mid-section of his back, which left him paralyzed for life from the waist down.

“He was the one that was trying to tell everyone to stop [arguing] and get in the car — that this was stupid,” Abouzaki said. “So the whole entire time, Jared was the least culpable. And what’s so sad — he is serving a life sentence because he will never be able to walk again.”

What is also sad, Abouzaki noted, is that Scott had never been in trouble before the Feb. 28, 2021, shooting. He had only a traffic offense on his record.

“And the questions was, what was an appropriate sentence?” Abouzaki said.

At the end of Monday’s sentencing hearing in Henrico Circuit Court, Judge John Marshall decided the appropriate punishment was nearly five decades behind bars. He sentenced Scott to 83 years with 35 years suspended on Scott’s earlier guilty pleas to aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding and felony use of a firearm.

The punishment was a significant upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active prison term of eight years and nine months on the low end and 19 years and seven months at the high end.

Dunkley entered the courtroom Monday in a wheelchair and testified about the events that to his circumstance.

Abouzaki hopes the case will send a message to the community about the tragic consequences of gun violence — for both the victims and the perpetrators.

According to the prosecutor’s statement of facts, in February 2021 while the COVID restrictions were still in place, Dunkley and three friends traveled in two vehicles to the Waffle House at 5460 Williamsburg Rd. after a “night out downtown.” It was 1:40 a.m.

“They tried to get into the Waffle House, however they were not allowed inside due to COVID-19 occupancy restrictions,” Abouzaki said. “So they were told to wait outside the restaurant until the other patrons inside left.”

At some point later, another group that included Scott and his three friends left after finishing their meals. “In a way, they make fun [of Dunkley’s group] outside, saying, ha, ha, you haven’t gotten any food. So an argument began between the two groups. And there was a lot of back and forth, a lot of yelling.”

The two groups of four then decided to take their dispute across the street to the All Day Inn at 5500 Williamsburg Rd. “There’s more arguing, more back and forth,” the prosecutor said. “Then the defendant and this three friends leave.”

Scott, driving an SUV, made a left turn out of the hotel parking lot and drove a short distance on Sanbourne Parkway towards Williamsburg Road. As the SUV approached a stop sign, Scott stopped, got out and emptied a Glock 9mm pistol of 15 rounds towards the other group, striking three of them.

In addition to Dunkley, Shani Austin was hit by gunfire in her right upper thigh and buttocks area, and Shanice Jackson was struck in her right hip. A fourth friend dodged the gunfire.

After the shooting, responding officers administered first aid to the three victims while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Police were able to identify potential suspects after obtaining meal receipts and copies of credit card purchases for two of the four people in Scott’s party. One of the receipts was paid by Scott. He was arrested eight days later, on March 8.

Dunkley “was the one that was trying to calm everyone down,” Abouzaki said. “And he is the one that’s paralyzed for the rest of his life. For no reason whatsoever.”

