Henrico man indicted in $1.1 million federal fraud investigation

A man from Henrico County was arrested Thursday in connection with a federal fraud investigation, the Department of Justice announced in a news release Friday.

A grand jury indicted Kortney T. Kelley, 44, for allegedly obtaining more than $1.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on behalf of two companies in his name. According to the DOJ, Kelley spent the money at casinos and on his personal accounts.

Kelley submitted at least four applications for loans under the PPP, a Small Business Administration (SBA) program, which was designed to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to pay wages to their employees.

Kelley claimed his companies employed more than 140 workers and paid out more than $220,000 in monthly payroll expenses, the DOJ said, adding that Kelley submitted tax returns and other documentation to support his claims.

The DOJ said Kelley used at least $142,711 in SBA Loans at various casinos and on gaming, and he transferred at least $834,077 to his personal brokerage accounts.

Kelley faces charges of wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, though sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to a statement from the DOJ.

Kelley's initial court date has not been set, according to Karoline Foote, public affairs director for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.