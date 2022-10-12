Henrico man pleads guilty to bomb-making charges

The owner of a Henrico County home where authorities said they found bomb-making materials, drugs, smoke bombs and a partial improvised explosive device pleaded guilty Wednesday to six felonies. The discovery of the materials required nearby houses in the Tuckahoe neighborhood to be evacuated during a multi-day search of the property in March.

Michael Hardy, 52, was found guilty of two counts of manufacturing/possession of fire bombs or explosive materials, one count of setting a spring gun or other deadly weapon, and three felonies related to the distribution and sale of drugs.

Hardy had faced 16 criminal charges before pleading guilty, according to the plea agreement submitted Wednesday.

Officers arrested Hardy on March 17 after state, local and federal authorities performed a search of his residence in the 7200 block of Durwood Crescent near The Village Shopping Center.

A day prior, Henrico police encountered Hardy’s then-girlfriend after responding to a domestic incident outside the residence, investigators said. She was arrested on outstanding warrants for possession of drugs and contempt of court.

Crowe told police that Hardy “supplies her with drugs” and pays for lavish trips, according to an affidavit attached to the initial search warrant.

The summary of evidence provided by the prosecution Wednesday indicates detectives also interviewed Hardy’s neighbors who had submitted nuisance and drug complaints before police obtained a warrant to search his home.

Records show 47 calls for service to the Durwood Crescent home over the past five years, including for disorderly conduct, domestic disputes, noise complaints, missing persons, sexual assault, suspicious situations and disabled vehicles or insecure property, among others.

While executing a search warrant, police encountered several surveillance cameras, reinforced doors, trip wires and potentially hazardous explosive materials, according to court documents.

About 25 homes surrounding Hardy’s residence were evacuated as explosive ordinance personnel cleared the scene. Others in the area were told to shelter in place and several streets were closed until police secured the area.

Officers seized handguns, rifles, suppressors, bullet magazines, fireworks, a pipe bomb and bomb-making materials from Hardy’s home, police said. There also were several pills containing fentanyl, crack cocaine, digital scales, plastic packaging and other materials consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs, police said.

During court proceedings, the prosecution entered into evidence photographs a shrapnel explosive loaded with nails and ball bearings, modified fireworks, a military-grade smoke grenade and a spring gun loaded with a flare round.

An attorney for Hardy said he has military experience and that there are lawful uses for some of the materials found on the property, including the cylinders filled with Tannerite, a pre-packed explosive sometimes used at firing ranges.

Hardy's sentence will be determined by Chief Judge John Marshall in absence of a jury trial. His next court is scheduled for Jan. 13.