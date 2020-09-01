Henrico man sentenced to 12 months for marijuana-impaired driving in crash that killed boy, 5

According to a summary of evidence presented by Chesterfield prosecutor Joshua Loren, Pierce was driving a Mazda Protege east on East Hundred Road when he attempted to make a left turn at the intersection with Meadowville Road about 2:30 p.m.

But eastbound traffic was prohibited from turning at that location, so Pierce accelerated back into the left travel lane of East Hundred Road and into the path of an Infiniti SUV, which slammed into the rear of the Mazda. The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the westbound lanes, and the Mazda struck the bumper of another vehicle.

Hughes, who was fatally injured, was sitting in a child seat in the rear of the Mazda when the crash occurred. Goode was in the front passenger seat holding her 18-month-old son in her lap.

Pierce later told police that he was following the instructions of his GPS device and it told him to turn left at the Meadowville Road intersection. He also admitted to having smoked marijuana about noon that day. He was administered a drug test at the hospital and it showed he tested positive for THC between 0.014 and 0.004 milligrams per liter of blood.

The levels of THC were consistent with having ingested marijuana within a four-hour time frame.