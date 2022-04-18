Henrico man sentenced to three life sentences for the abduction, rape and murder of VCU administrator

A Richmond judge on Monday sentenced a Henrico County man to three life sentences for abducting, raping and murdering a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator in her South Richmond home in May 2019.

Thomas Edward Clark, 62, was convicted by a jury in November of all three felony counts, which each carry up to life in prison.

Suzanne Fairman, 53, lived alone in the quiet Stratford Hills neighborhood of South Richmond. She had planned to visit her mother in Florida for Mother's Day, but never arrived at the airport.

On May 9 around 11 p.m., police were sent to her home where they found Fairman submerged; face up in the tub, her head beneath the still-running faucet. She was fully clothed, though her shirt was pulled up revealing a black bra. Her pants were on inside out. Her wrists showed ligature marks from where they had been bound.

Prosecutors say Clark put her in the water in hopes that his DNA was be washed away, but it was found on her and her clothing.

Clark was part of a landscaping crew that worked on Fairman's back deck. She had complained about the shoddy work, and Clark had returned to redo the work the week before Fairman was killed.

A bandana Clark told investigators he left behind was found on the counter in the bathroom, where Fairman's body was found. It was alongside a knife, a glove and a phone charging cord that had been cut. Prosecutors said the cord was used to tie her hands, and that Clark held the knife on her as he raped her.

Phone records also tied Clark to the scene.

He has maintained his innocence throughout the trial, and his attorney Ali Amirshahi said Clark intends to appeal.