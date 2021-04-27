 Skip to main content
Henrico man taken into custody after police say he jumped fence at U.S. Capitol on Sunday
breaking top story

A 22-year-old Henrico County man was taken into custody Sunday by United States Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., after authorities say he jumped a perimeter fence and entered a restricted area near the nation's Capitol building.

Marc Beauchamp was immediately stopped by several officers after scaling a fence along First Street, SW, at 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from police. Beauchamp has been charged with unlawful entry.

Police also said they found Beauchamp's car illegally parked on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial, which is about two miles east of where police arrested him.

"At this time, investigators believe this was an isolated incident," police said in a statement. "The investigation is ongoing."

