Henrico officer charged with domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction in James City County

A Henrico County police officer has been charged with domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction by authorities in James City County, where the officer lives.

Robert Luke Swift, 24, of Toano, was arrested Wednesday after a victim reported to James City County police "details about incidents of domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction that had occurred at a residence in Toano as well as in a vehicle while driving in James City County on May 27 and June 1," police said in a news release. "The victim sustained a cut inside of her mouth."

Swift was transported to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he is currently being held.

Henrico police said in its own release that the division is aware of the incident involving an employee.

"The Police Division's Office of Professional Standards will review the allegations internally and work closely with the James City Police Department," the Henrico statement said, directing inquiries to James City County.

In the release, Police Chief Eric English added: “Our sworn personnel are held to a higher caliber, and we recognize the severity of the allegations. We will monitor this case through our justice system to conclusion.”