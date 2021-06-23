Henrico officer fires after attempted robbery and exchange of gunfire between two people at apartments

Three people are in custody after a western Henrico County apartment complex was the scene of an attempted robbery, an exchange of gunshots between two people, and gunfire from a Henrico police officer on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

One of the suspects in the attempted robbery was shot during the ordeal at the Copper Mill Apartments off West Broad Street about a quarter-mile west of Tuckernuck Drive, but authorities said it was unclear whether he was shot by police or by someone else.

Henrico police already were at the apartment complex for an unrelated investigation, in the 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane, when officers saw two people start shooting at each other around 2 p.m., said Henrico police Lt. Matt Pecka.

Officers quickly tried to engage the shooters and one of the officers fired, Pecka said, adding that no one shot at any of the officers as far as he knew.

Pecka described the incident as an attempted robbery carried out by three males. Two were detained at the scene, and the other was captured nearby. The police said the injuries of the wounded man were not life-threatening. Charges were pending.

“All individuals are in custody,” Pecka said at the scene.