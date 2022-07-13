 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Henrico officer shoots man involved in 'domestic-related incident,' police say

  • 0

Henrico police in a statement Wednesday said an officer discharged a weapon after encountering a man with a knife.

The statement said police responded to a "domestic-related incident" in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court at about 7:37 p.m. The neighborhood is off North Airport Drive in the Highland Springs area.

"During the investigation, officers encountered an adult male with a knife. During the incident, an officer discharged their weapon," the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, the police said.

No additional details were released Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

US judge rules Subway can be sued over tuna products

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News