Henrico officer shoots man involved in 'domestic-related incident,' police say

Henrico police in a statement Wednesday said an officer discharged a weapon after encountering a man with a knife.

The statement said police responded to a "domestic-related incident" in the 1600 block of Elsing Green Court at about 7:37 p.m. The neighborhood is off North Airport Drive in the Highland Springs area.

Richmond man who fled police with bank robber and crashed, killing him, gets 4-plus years A Richmond man who was acquitted earlier this year of co-robbing a bank in Chesterfield County was sentenced Wednesday to serve more than four…

"During the investigation, officers encountered an adult male with a knife. During the incident, an officer discharged their weapon," the statement said.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the statement said. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, the police said.

No additional details were released Wednesday night.