Henrico physician assistant pleads guilty to illegally dispensing oxycodone

A Henrico County physician assistant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced in June in federal court for illegally dispensing prescription opioid drugs.
In pleading guilty on Monday to one count of distribution of oxycodone, Noah N. David, 39, admitted that on Sept. 7, 2018, he knowingly distributed 60 or more capsules of the drug outside the scope of his professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.
According to a court document, the Virginia Board of Medicine found that from 2014 to 2018 he wrote more than 80 prescriptions for his wife, including 63 for oxycodone of various strengths, nine for hydrocodone, eight for diazepam and four for codeine. The prescriptions were written in her maiden and married names and without an examination or any patient records as required by Virginia law.
He also admitted to the Virginia Department of Health Professions that he wrote such prescriptions for others and that he persuaded two of his former colleagues to write prescriptions for controlled substances on his behalf.
A statement of facts signed by David states that he was a licensed physician assistant and since 2014 was registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense and prescribe controlled substances. His license expires in April and his DEA registration next year.
The government said that in late 2018, a pharmacy in Richmond became suspicious after noticing he was writing prescriptions for his wife. The pharmacy refused to fill any more and reported the matter to the Virginia Board of Medicine, which began an investigation.
Records show that David’s bond was revoked and he was taken into custody after he was found guilty. He is set to be sentenced June 4 by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.
