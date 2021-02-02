Henrico physician assistant pleads guilty to illegally dispensing oxycodone

A Henrico County physician assistant faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced in June in federal court for illegally dispensing prescription opioid drugs.

In pleading guilty on Monday to one count of distribution of oxycodone, Noah N. David, 39, admitted that on Sept. 7, 2018, he knowingly distributed 60 or more capsules of the drug outside the scope of his professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose.

According to a court document, the Virginia Board of Medicine found that from 2014 to 2018 he wrote more than 80 prescriptions for his wife, including 63 for oxycodone of various strengths, nine for hydrocodone, eight for diazepam and four for codeine. The prescriptions were written in her maiden and married names and without an examination or any patient records as required by Virginia law.

He also admitted to the Virginia Department of Health Professions that he wrote such prescriptions for others and that he persuaded two of his former colleagues to write prescriptions for controlled substances on his behalf.