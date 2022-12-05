Henrico police accuse man of 7 armed robberies in October and November. Here are the locations.

A suspect in a string of armed robberies in Henrico County was arrested following a pursuit in Richmond, police said.

Police in a statement Monday said that Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico, was the subject of a two-month-long investigation.

The robberies occurred in October and November in the:

6000, 7000, 8300 and 10200 blocks of Staples Mill Road

9900 block of Three Chopt Road

8400 block of West Broad Street

1500 block of East Ridge Road

Investigators recognized similarities in the incidents and identified Rogers as a suspect, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday following a pursuit into Richmond in which his vehicle was involved in a crash. He then fled on foot and was later apprehended, police said.

“This was a tremendous operation, collaboration and arrest of a dangerous individual which ultimately led to clearing multiple cases,” said Henrico police Chief Eric D. English.

Rogers is charged with two counts each of robbery, felony use of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felony and one count each of abduction, operating a vehicle on a revoked license and eluding police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.