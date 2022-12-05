 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Henrico police accuse man of 7 armed robberies in October and November. Here are the locations.

  • Updated
  • 0

RRHA bringing back police force; Metal Supermarket awarded top franchisee; Local gift selections for foodies

A suspect in a string of armed robberies in Henrico County was arrested following a pursuit in Richmond, police said.

Police in a statement Monday said that Hassan Malik Rogers, 32, of Henrico, was the subject of a two-month-long investigation.

The robberies occurred in October and November in the:

  • 6000, 7000, 8300 and 10200 blocks of Staples Mill Road
  • 9900 block of Three Chopt Road
  • (tncms-asset)bd02a194-74d8-11ed-981d-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)
  • 8400 block of West Broad Street
  • 1500 block of East Ridge Road

Investigators recognized similarities in the incidents and identified Rogers as a suspect, police said.

People are also reading…

He was arrested on Wednesday following a pursuit into Richmond in which his vehicle was involved in a crash. He then fled on foot and was later apprehended, police said.

“This was a tremendous operation, collaboration and arrest of a dangerous individual which ultimately led to clearing multiple cases,” said Henrico police Chief Eric D. English.

Rogers is charged with two counts each of robbery, felony use of a firearm and possession of firearm by a convicted felony and one count each of abduction, operating a vehicle on a revoked license and eluding police.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

El Salvador deploys 10,000 troops to gang-run capital suburb

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News