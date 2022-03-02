Henrico police apprehend suspect in the county's second slaying of 2022

Henrico County police say they have a man in custody in connection with the county's second homicide of this year.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Bromby Street. Initially, the call was dispatched as a medical emergency, but authorities determiend it was a homicide, said to police Lt. Matt Pecka.

Ahoto Mulazim, 57, of Henrico was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police worked closely with Mulazim's family to quickly apprehended a suspect in his death. Shawn Keon Mickie, 38, also of Henrico, was taken into custody before midnight in the 100 block of Engleside Drive.

Mickie is facing several charges including second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He will remain in jail without bond.

Pecka said it's too early in their investigation to determine how Mulzaim and Mickie knew each other.