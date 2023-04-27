Henrico Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night near the Parham Road exit from Interstate 64.
Officers responded to the 8700 block of Beacon Tree Lane shortly before 9 p.m. after reports of a shooting. On scene, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence.
The victim, Michael Jamahl Curtis, 25, was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
During their investigation, police identified Yousuf Ibrahim Mohammed, 22, as a suspect and arrested him. Mohammed has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Seay of the Henrico Police at (804) 501-7323 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.