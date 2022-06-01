 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico police arrest two students for bringing firearms to school grounds

Police responded to two separate incidents Wednesday in Henrico County in which a student was arrested for bringing a firearm on school grounds.

The first incident occurred at Hermitage High School around 11:06 a.m. after a student alerted school administrators that another student was in the restroom displaying a firearm in plain view.

The Henrico County Police Division and the school resource officers recovered the firearm from the student’s backpack.

The juvenile faces several charges, including possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of marijuana.

Around 11:41 a.m., police were informed of another incident at Varina High School in which a school resource officer searched a student’s belongings. School officials said the student had a strong smell of marijuana that prompted the search.

The items they discovered prompted a search of the student’s vehicle, where officials found a firearm. Police arrested the 18-year-old and charged him with possession of a firearm on school property.

In connection with said incident, there is no known threat to any school, police said in a news release.

