Henrico police ask for tips about Oct. 31 robbery

Henrico County police have released images of a man they say robbed a convenience store on Oct. 31.
The store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road was robbed just before 9 p.m., police said. A suspect entered the store and demanded cash with a gun, police said.
No injuries were reported. The man fled on foot.
The suspect was wearing a light blue hooded shirt and had "1990" tattooed across his left fingers, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Henrico County Police Department at (804) 501-4394 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
