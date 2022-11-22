Henrico police ask for tips about Oct. 31 robbery

Henrico County police have released images of a man they say robbed a convenience store on Oct. 31.

The store in the 9900 block of Three Chopt Road was robbed just before 9 p.m., police said. A suspect entered the store and demanded cash with a gun, police said.

No injuries were reported. The man fled on foot.

The suspect was wearing a light blue hooded shirt and had "1990" tattooed across his left fingers, police said.