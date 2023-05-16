Police in Henrico County are investigating the death of a Highland Springs woman Monday afternoon as a homicide.

Shortly before 3:20 p.m. Monday, police responded to a home in the 600 block of Summer Court after a family member found Brittany Jo McDaniel unresponsive inside the home and called in a medical emergency.

McDaniel, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police has not indicated what led the department to investigate McDaniel's death as a homicide, but the department says the investigation is "active and ongoing."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Ensor at (804) 501-5794 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.

