Henrico police charge former employee in shooting deaths of two women

Henrico County police have charged a former employee of the department with two counts of murder in Saturday's shooting deaths of two women in what authorities believe was a domestic-related incident.

Richard Colon Crowder, 60, of Henrico, who retired from the department in 2014, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Diane Crowder, of Henrico and Carrie Szaksz, of Mechanicsville.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available to answer questions about whether Richard Crowder had been a Henrico police officer, or about his relation to the victims.

Richard Crowder, who is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond, also was charged with three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of malicious shooting.

Police previously reported that they took Richard Crowder into custody after he exited a two-story home in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive at 6:24 p.m., while on the phone with police.

Police said in a statement: "Despite his previous affiliation within the Division, Saturday’s barricade incident was handled as we would with any other similar incident when there is known information about occupants being armed.