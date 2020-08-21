Henrico police charge man with attempted capital murder of law enforcement officer

A Henrico County man has been charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer after authorities said he fired multiple shots at a county officer Thursday. The officer was not struck by the gunfire.
Henrico authorities said a county officer was in the area of Harvie and Reynolds roads about 11:30 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots.
The officer soon located two people, one of whom appeared to be armed. The officer identified himself as police and ordered the two suspects to drop their weapons, according to police.
One of the suspect then fired multiple shots at the officer before fleeing, police said. Additional officers responded and located and detained the alleged shooter on Reynolds Road. No one was injured.
Juane Shaundell Lewis, 38, of Henrico, was charged with attempted capital murder and felony use of a firearm.
“The safety and well-being of Henrico’s police officers is now and always will be our top priority," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said in a statement. "We will be working alongside the commonwealth’s attorney’s office to ensure this crime is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Said Henrico police Chief Humberto Cardounel Jr: "The men and women of Henrico Police put their lives on the line every day. We are committed to ensuring our community is protected from those intent on doing harm to others. These officers, when confronted with an armed assailant shooting at them, gave chase until the gunman was apprehended. We will protect our Henrico community."
Anyone with information about the incident can call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000. Tips can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the “P3Tips” app on your smartphone device.
(804) 649-6450