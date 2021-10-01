Henrico police find threat to Varina High School 'non-credible'

Henrico police said late Thursday night it found a post on social media threatening Varina High School not credible, but added that additional school resource officers would be at the school Friday.

In a tweet at 11 p.m. Thursday, Henrico police said it received tips from parents about a threat naming Varina posted to social media.

"HPD have identified the source of this post and found it to be non-credible," the department's tweet read.

Police said the matter would remain under investigation into Friday, when more officers would be on the campus.

"Take time to discuss with your children the consequences associated with making threats online," police tweeted.

Last week, police in Henrico and Richmond dealt with similar threats posted on social media mentioned several high schools in the area including Highland Springs, Huguenot and John Marshal.

Those threats came in the wake of a Sept. 20 shooting at a Newport News high school that injured two students. Another student was charged.