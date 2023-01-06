 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico police have suspect in custody after report of armed individual near a school

Henrico County shooting

Police have blocked off roads near The Academy at Virginia Randolph.

 Courtesy of the Henrico County Police Division

Police have formed a perimeter after a report of an armed individual near The Academy At Virginia Randolph in Henrico County.

Officers were alerted around 5 p.m., and called to the 2000 Block of Mountain Road for the report of an armed person in the area.

The call prompted a large police presence to the scene. Mountain Road, Woodman Road and Francis Road will be closed for the next few hours as police work to resolve the situation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as available.

What you need to know about Friday's Wolf Moon

Breaking News