Henrico police have suspect in custody after report of armed individual near a school

Police have formed a perimeter after a report of an armed individual near The Academy At Virginia Randolph in Henrico County.

Officers were alerted around 5 p.m., and called to the 2000 Block of Mountain Road for the report of an armed person in the area.

The call prompted a large police presence to the scene. Mountain Road, Woodman Road and Francis Road will be closed for the next few hours as police work to resolve the situation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as available.