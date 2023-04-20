Henrico police say that an active shooter call that prompted a lockdown and major emergency response at a county middle school Tuesday afternoon was a false summons.

Police responded to a call at Holman Middle School in Glen Allen shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday reporting an active shooter situation. The call also prompted a response from fire officials and other first responders.

Just after 3, HPD/HFD responded to reports of an active shooter in the 600 block of Concourse Blvd. - Holman Middle School. There is NO active threat and NO injuries. HCPS and HPD are working together to continue to clear the school. Multiple resources are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/wGqz8SCFtO — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 18, 2023

The school was under a "lock and hide" status while police swept the school and the surrounding area. Officers ultimately determined that there was no threat to the school, and no injuries have been reported.

"The safety of our students, faculty and first responders is of utmost importance," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said in a statement Thursday praising the partnership between Henrico Police, the county's Division of Fire and Henrico County Public Schools in quickly responding to the call.

Police identified two seventh-grade students, one male and one female, as being involved in the threat. Both students were issued a juvenile violation report for breaking Virginia's law against falsely summoning law enforcement, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The students were released to their parents, pending a review from the juvenile justice system.

Henrico Police have encouraged students to report inappropriate behavior to school administrators and urged parents to have age-appropriate conversations about the consequences of such behavior.

