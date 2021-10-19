Henrico police increase patrols in Varina, Fairfield districts after racist flyers found

Over the weekend, Henrico County police say they received reports of suspicious bags containing racists flyers in two of the county's districts.

The bags, which "contained a flyer naming the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan," were left in neighborhoods across the Varina and Fairfield districts, according a release from the police division.

In response, police have increased patrols in and around the two districts, the division said. Varina and Fairfield are majority Black districts, whereas the county's other three districts are majority white, according to Census data.

Similar flyers were distributed in the Glen Allen area in January, and in Ashland and Hanover County earlier this year.

“In no uncertain terms, Henrico County deplores and condemns these leaflets and their twisted message of white supremacy,” County Manager John Vithoulkas said in a statement rebuking the flyer’s racist message. “This community will not be divided. We encourage our residents to be vigilant, to watch out for their neighbors and to support each other. Our spirit of inclusion, love and community will always triumph over messages of division and hate.”

Police Chief Eric English encouraged anyone with information about the flyers to contact the division.