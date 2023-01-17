Henrico police investigate deadly shooting on Charles City Road

A man was found dead inside a home in rural Henrico County Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officials identified the victim as Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, of Henrico. Officers responded to Steele's residence at around 12:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road.

Steele was found with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to an area hospital, where he died, said police.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said. Authorities said the person's name will be released once warrants are served.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.