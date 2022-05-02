 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Henrico police investigate fatal hit-and-run on West Broad Street

Henrico County police are investigating Saturday's fatal hit-and-run after a four-door sedan struck and killed a pedestrian on Broad Street.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:44 p.m., after dispatchers received reports of a man who was hit by a car near the 7200 block of West Broad Street.

First-responders  arrived and administered life-saving measures to the victim, Isaac Nshimiyimana, 33 from Satna Monica, Ca. However Nshimiyimana succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police discovered what they believe to be the the suspect’s vehicle on surveillance video. The vehicle is described as a blue, four-door sedan, although the make and model are unknow. It's possible the front and rear windshield are damaged, police stated in a news release.

The suspect was last seen turning east onto Bethlehem Road near West Broad Street.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call Officer Bolinger with Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000. This investigation is still ongoing. 

