Henrico police investigating crash involving motorcycle on Broad Street

A driver of a motorcycle was killed Thursday when the vehicle collided with an SUV in the 3900 block of Fordham Road, Chesterfield County police said in a statement.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the crash site, police said. The motorcycle driver's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police said the investigation continues, and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251, Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD